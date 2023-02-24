S’pore’s total fertility rate hit record low in 2022, Govt to help aspiring parents: Indranee Rajah

SINGAPORE - Even as Singapore’s total fertility rate (TFR) hit a historic low of 1.05 in 2022, with more people postponing marriage and parenthood or having fewer children, the Government will support those with marriage and parenthood aspirations to realise them, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Indranee Rajah on Friday.

“This was partly due to the Tiger year in the lunar calendar, which is generally associated with lower births among the Chinese,” she said in Parliament during the debate on ministries’ budgets, as she explained the decline in TFR.

Responding to MPs who had raised questions about population trends, Ms Indranee said Singapore’s TFR has been declining for many years, like other advanced societies.

“Even Norway and Finland, who were previously successful in improving their fertility rates, are finding it difficult to sustain these gains,” she said.

At the same time, Singapore faces a host of complexities on the population front, including an ageing population and a more diverse society, said Ms Indranee, who oversees the National Population and Talent Division (NPTD), which is under the Strategy Group in the PMO.

With this backdrop in mind, Singapore’s population strategies will seek to achieve a stronger social compact in a number of ways, she said.

Supporting aspirations and strengthening assurance

The Government will provide more support for the early stages of family formation in a few areas, she said, as announced earlier during Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s Budget speech.

This includes greater priority for first-timer families with children, as well as younger married couples, in their Build-To-Order flat applications, including an additional ballot.

Other measures are the increase in the Baby Bonus cash gift and the Child Development Account First Step Grant for all eligible Singaporean children, and a higher co-matching cap in the Child Development Account for the first and second child.

Government-paid paternity leave will also be extended to four weeks, up from the current two, for eligible working fathers of children born on or after Jan 1, 2024.

“This is a big step towards normalising and enabling fathers to play a bigger role in raising our children,” said Ms Indranee, urging employers and colleagues to help fathers feel assured about using their leave.