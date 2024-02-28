S’pore’s fiscal system is fair; those with greater needs get more than they pay in taxes: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s fair and progressive fiscal system ensures that those with greater needs, particularly lower-income families, receive more assistance than what they pay in taxes, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Feb 28.

The Government’s long-term and prudent approach has enabled it to keep expenditure at less than 20 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) and hence keep the tax burden low, DPM Wong added, as he addressed MPs’ comments on the Budget statement he had delivered on Feb 16.

DPM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, noted that Singapore does better than advanced economies such as the United Kingdom and Finland in terms of the benefit-to-tax ratio, especially for lower- and middle-income households.

For example, the lowest 20 per cent of households in Singapore receive about $4 in benefits for every dollar of tax paid, which is higher than the benefit-to-tax ratio of about 3.5 in the United Kingdom and Finland.

The middle 20 per cent of Singapore’s households receive about $2 for every dollar of taxes paid, more than the UK’s benefit-to-tax ratio of 1.2.

Meanwhile, the top 20 per cent of households here receive about 30 cents for every dollar that they pay in taxes, similar to Finland’s benefit-to-tax ratio of about 0.3.

Mr Wong added that the benefits cited in these figures do not include other intangible benefits such as access to quality education, healthcare and housing.