S’pore passes law to screen investments into entities critical to national security interests

SINGAPORE - Singapore has passed a Bill that will allow it to screen investments in “a handful of entities” deemed critical to the nation’s national security interests.

It will apply to local and foreign investments, therefore ensuring a level playing field for all investors.

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Jan 9 that the Government has already reached out to all the entities that are being considered for designation under the Significant Investments Review Bill.

“That means if you have not been approached, you are not currently being considered,” he added.

The list of designated entities will be published in the Government Gazette after the law comes into force, which is expected to be in a few months’ time.

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Gan said that the legislation has become necessary as the world has become increasingly complex, and the economic environment more uncertain and challenging.

He cited challenges such as military conflicts that have disrupted critical supplies of energy and food, and rising protectionism amid geopolitical tensions.

“As an open economy, we can be vulnerable to actors that may seek to undermine our national security interests through ownership and control of critical business entities,” said the minister.

“We must constantly review and update our regulatory regime, to keep pace with the changes in the global economic landscape and to strengthen the resilience of our economy in the face of new threats.”

He added that the Bill had been “carefully calibrated” to balance between having adequate oversight over the ownership and control of these critical entities, while ensuring that Singapore’s economy remains open and business- and investor-friendly.

Many of the 12 MPs who spoke on the Bill asked for greater clarity on the definition of national security interests, including Ms Foo Mee Har (West Coast GRC) and Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) of the People’s Action Party, Nominated MP Neil Parekh and Workers’ Party MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC).

Mr Gan said national security in the context of the Bill broadly covers areas critical to the Republic’s sovereignty and security, including its economic security and resilience; and the continued delivery of essential services.

The broad definition was intended to give Singapore the flexibility to respond to unanticipated circumstances promptly as national security issues will evolve over time.

“Providing a specific definition of national security or specific examples of such threats will not only constrain our ability to act quickly to address new risks that may emerge over time, but also expose Singapore’s vulnerabilities,” Mr Gan added.

An example of an entity that could be designated under the Bill would be a provider of security-related services, especially where there are few or no alternatives, he said.

The list of critical entities will be reviewed, Mr Gan said, adding that he does not expect to have a significantly expanded list of entities in the near future.