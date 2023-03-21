S’pore changes laws to tackle new psychoactive substances, increases penalties for drug possession

SINGAPORE - Any substance that is abused for a high will be defined as a psychoactive substance under Singapore’s new drug laws.

This, however, will exclude substances like alcohol, caffeine, tobacco, food additives and health products.

Amendments to the Misuse of Drugs Act and the Constitution passed in Parliament on Tuesday introduced a new legislative framework for psychoactive substances, by criminalising the trafficking, manufacture, import, export, possession and consumption of such substances.

The amendments also increase the penalties for drug possession, introducing a tiered framework with the maximum jail sentence set at 30 years – three times the previous maximum of 10 years’ jail for possession of a controlled drug.

In his speech introducing the amendments, Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said Singapore must continue to review and refine its laws to keep pace with the evolving drug landscape and local trends.

“Drugs cause great harm to individuals, families and the society,” he added.

“Many countries around the world have ‘given up’ on this fight, because drug trafficking and use have become so prevalent and they cannot stem the tide. For these countries, the only practical approach is to reduce the harm.”

He noted that the drug threat globally and locally is rising, with the proliferation of new psychoactive substances (NPS) and exceptionally large drug seizures in recent years.

Associate Professor Faishal said that Singapore will continue to take a tough stance to keep drugs at bay.

NPS, which mimic the effects of the more traditionally controlled drugs such as cannabis, heroin and cocaine emerged as an issue only in the past decade.

These are typically artificial substances made to bypass drug laws by having a modified chemical structure, thus evading the current legal definitions of controlled drugs.

Between 2014 and 2017, just 11 abusers were caught in total, making the yearly average fewer than three people in that period.

But the number has gone up sharply, averaging 235 abusers per year since 2018.

There have also been at least four NPS-related deaths here since 2016.