S’pore and Malaysia should grow opportunities for the young to build ties: President Halimah

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore and Malaysia should multiply the opportunities for their young people to build relationships across the Causeway, said President Halimah Yacob on Wednesday.

They will be the future leaders of the countries, and have to believe strongly in the importance of good bilateral relations for mutual growth, benefit and survival, she said.

She added that while ties are close now, people from the current generation in leadership lived through shared history and economy-building, and learnt together the importance of economic and social interdependence.

“But our lived experiences may not be applicable to our young ones... So we need to provide them with opportunities, with platforms, where they can then acquire these experiences,” said Madam Halimah.

She was speaking to the media at the end of her three-day state visit to Malaysia. She had been invited by the Malaysian King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, following his visit to Singapore last October.

Responding to a question on what young people from both countries can learn from one another, she said that they may have different thoughts from the older generation, and their relationships across the Causeway must be invested in to develop a stronger culture of support and understanding.

For example, there could be more exchange programmes for schoolchildren, which need not be confined only to Kuala Lumpur, but could also be extended to the different Malaysian states, she suggested.

On the topic of state-level ties, Madam Halimah said that the scope of collaboration between both countries could be expanded – not just that between governments, but also in the private sector.

The private sector can then look for growth areas in the individual states in Malaysia because they all have different strengths, she added.

Madam Halimah also spoke about the importance of strengthening bilateral relations amid a challenging global environment with intensified tensions.

Singapore does not want to be dragged into any side, and so it wants to strengthen its ties with other countries and also within Asean, she said.

Asean countries can collaborate with one another and be stronger economic partners, given the tremendous potential within the bloc and its close to 700 million people, she added.