RSAF’s F-16C fighter, Apache helicopter to dazzle with close proximity moves at S’pore Airshow

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet and AH-64D Apache attack helicopter will wow crowds with six close proximity manoeuvres at the Singapore Airshow 2026.

This is the largest number of integrated moves ever by the two aircraft at the biennial event which will be held from Feb 3 to 8 at Changi Exhibition Centre.

Speaking at a media preview on Jan 31, Colonel Max Ng Han Lin, chairman of the RSAF flying display committee, said the RSAF is breaking out of its mould in 2026.

He added: “Previously, we had about three integrated manoeuvres. This time, there’s a lot of cross-tagging, a lot of handshakes that will be happening in the air as we try to bring you the best of the best manoeuvres, some that will be filled with smoke and flare effects as well.”

This year’s RSAF aerial display will feature 17 manoeuvres, of which three are new. It will take place at 11am on Feb 7 and at 4pm on Feb 8 – the air show’s two public days.



The moves making their debut include the “split fangs”, which, COL Ng, 46, said is very difficult to execute and coordinate.

Colonel Max Ng said the RSAF is breaking out of its mould in 2026. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

It involves the fighter jet and helicopter flying close to the ground and so close to each other that the pilots will be able to see each other’s name tag on their helmets.

F-16C pilot Tan Wei Yang, 34, said the challenge of the manoeuvre is the low altitude and low speed, which is an unfamiliar environment for fighter jet pilots that he must adapt to.



On the various integrated displays, Major Tan said there was a sense of scepticism in the first few rehearsals over the two aircraft being put together for the show, given their vast differences.

“But I would say, as time went by, we built up trust within the team, and we managed to have sufficient trust between each other to be able to fly beside each other at a close yet safe margin,” he added.

F-16 pilot Tan Wei Yang (left) and AH-64D Apache pilot Yew Chee Hao are out to impress in the RSAF aerial display. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Making sense of the aerial display for spectators is commentator Lachme Arceno Thanesh, 33. The air operations and systems expert, who has experience emceeing in the RSAF, will be commentating at the show for the first time. She has been rehearsing since October 2025.

Said Military Expert 1 Lachme: “Based on all the rehearsals, what I’ve learnt is timing, clarity and also (the need) to emphasise the manoeuvres that we are doing so that the crowd will understand and be engaged at the same time.”

This is the 10th edition of the Singapore Airshow, and the RSAF has taken part each time.

Among the more than 400 RSAF aircrew taking part is Third Sergeant (3SG) Ho Chee Kian, 21, a full-time national serviceman who is an air force technician for the AH-64D.

At the air show, 3SG Ho, who has a diploma in electrical and electronic engineering, will be involved in the servicing of the helicopter, as well as marshalling.

His involvement adds to his wide experience since he enlisted in July 2024, having been a part of Exercise Wallaby in Australia’s Shoalwater Bay.

“I’m definitely very grateful to have so many opportunities and it’s something to be proud of,” he said.

On the ground, participants will be able to view 10 types of RSAF assets on static display. They include the Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which the RSAF said in November 2025 will be progressively delivered to replace the Hermes 450 UAV, as well as the Orbiter 4 UAV.

Also on display will be the H225M medium lift and CH-47F heavy lift helicopters, which attained full operational capability in April 2024.

The RSAF static display. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Senior Lieutenant-Colonel Yeong Kah Wai, 45, chairman of the RSAF sub-committee, said the RSAF hopes that through the display, the public will appreciate what it does behind the scenes to protect the nation’s skies.

He added: “We look forward to interacting with visitors and sharing how we employ these assets to protect Singapore and its interests. As with previous air shows, we hope that this interaction will allow the public to better understand our mission and operational capabilities.”

On the ground, participants can view 10 types of RSAF assets. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

The RSAF is among six air forces putting on aerial displays.

The Royal Australian Air Force’s F-35A Lightning II, an advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft, will be making its debut.

Also participating are the Indian Air Force’s Sarang helicopter display team, the Indonesian Air Force’s Jupiter aerobatic team, and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force’s Bayi aerobatic team.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force’s Sukhoi Su-30MKM fighter jet, which performed at the 2016 and 2018 editions, will return for the 2026 show.

Two commercial companies will also be putting up aerial displays – Chinese aircraft manufacturer COMAC with its C919, as well as Airbus with its A350-1000.