Romanian President to make state visit to Singapore from March 9 to 12

SINGAPORE — The President of Romania, Mr Klaus Werner Iohannis, is making a state visit to Singapore from Thursday to Sunday at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob.

The visit coincides with the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Romania, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Iohannis is accompanied by First Lady Carmen Iohannis, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu, and senior officials from the Romanian Presidential Office, it added.

The President will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana on Friday.

He will call on Madam Halimah and meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

President Iohannis and the First Lady will have a new orchid hybrid named in their honour during the visit, said the MFA.

They will also be hosted to a State Banquet by Madam Halimah and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee.

