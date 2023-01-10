Review of political office holders’ salaries likely to take place in 2023: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE - The next review of the salaries of ministers and other political office holders is expected to come this year, Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said on Tuesday.

More details on the review will be provided in due course, he said in a written response to a parliamentary question by Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa.

Ms Poa had asked whether a committee has been appointed to carry out the five-yearly review of political salaries, noting that the last committee was appointed in 2017.

The Progress Singapore Party member had also asked about the terms of reference provided to the committee, and when a report from this committee could be expected.

Mr Chan replied that in 2012, a White Paper on Salaries for a Capable and Committed Government had recommended an independent committee be appointed every five years to review the salary framework for political appointment holders.

That year, the president’s pay was cut by 51 per cent, while the prime minister’s pay was cut by 36 per cent, following recommendations by the committee, chaired by then National Kidney Foundation chairman Gerard Ee.

Other political office holders – including ministers and the Speaker of Parliament – also took pay cuts in 2012.

In 2018, the committee concluded that the salary framework remained “relevant and sound”, said Mr Chan, who is also Education Minister.

The committee had recommended then, among other things, that political salaries be adjusted yearly in line with annual benchmark movements, so as to keep pace with market developments.

However, the Government decided not to make any changes to political salaries as the economy was still in transition, Mr Chan stated.

That year, then Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean said that the issue would be reviewed after five years, or when it becomes necessary.