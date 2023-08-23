Respect between President and Prime Minister enables independent advice to be taken seriously: Tharman

SINGAPORE - The president’s “soft power” depends on the relationship between the president and the Prime Minister, said presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Responding to questions from the media before his walkabout at Toa Payoh Hub on Wednesday evening, he said: “These are conversations in private. If they have respect for each other, then of course, the president will have a greater ability to be able to provide independent advice and will know that it’s taken seriously.

“But it depends entirely on whether there’s a respect between the Prime Minister and the president.”

His fellow presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian had told the media during a walkabout in Bukit Merah earlier on Wednesday that he believes the president has “tremendous soft power due to the prestige of his office and from the strong mandate he has received through the presidential election”.

Mr Tharman spent the evening engaging with the residents of Toa Payoh, and was greeted multiple times with a resounding ‘Ong lai!” when he was seen.

He had chosen a pineapple as his campaign logo. Ong lai means pineapple in Hokkien, and it symbolises prosperity and good fortune to come.