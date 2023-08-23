Respect between President and Prime Minister enables independent advice to be taken seriously: Tharman

SINGAPORE - The president’s “soft power” depends on the relationship between the president and the Prime Minister, said presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam.
Responding to questions from the media before his walkabout at Toa Payoh Hub on Wednesday evening, he said: “These are conversations in private. If they have respect for each other, then of course, the president will have a greater ability to be able to provide independent advice and will know that it’s taken seriously.
“But it depends entirely on whether there’s a respect between the Prime Minister and the president.”
His fellow presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian had told the media during a walkabout in Bukit Merah earlier on Wednesday that he believes the president has “tremendous soft power due to the prestige of his office and from the strong mandate he has received through the presidential election”.
Mr Tharman spent the evening engaging with the residents of Toa Payoh, and was greeted multiple times with a resounding ‘Ong lai!” when he was seen.
He had chosen a pineapple as his campaign logo. Ong lai means pineapple in Hokkien, and it symbolises prosperity and good fortune to come.
When asked if he thinks he has an advantage over the other candidates in terms of putting up banners and posters for his campaign, Mr Tharman explained the need for physical banners and posters: “The reality is that many people don’t have access to social media. We wanted to show that the presidential elections are important.”
“The reality is posters are necessary in our electoral landscape, and I don’t want the presidential elections to seem unimportant. I do want to reach out to everyone in our heartlands and we have put great effort into mobilising volunteers,” he added.
He stressed that sustainability was a key factor from the start. He had proposed and insisted on different ways to make the usage of banners and posters more sustainable, such as the type of paper and ink used, and recycling plans.
The former senior minister said that walkabouts are a big part of his campaign as Singapore approaches polling day.
He said: “I’ve been walking around for 20 years, so it’s not new to me. Obviously, going outside Jurong and outside the west is something I take very seriously.
“But I’ve been very encouraged so far. Most of Singapore is not very different from Jurong, in terms of just the warmth and friendliness of people.”
Mr Tharman said that while he has been engaging with people from all walks of society, it has been “very interesting” with the youth.
He said that compared to a decade ago, Singapore’s youth today are more outspoken and speak their mind. “They’re thinking about issues, and I find it really encouraging.”
He gave a shout out to Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira, who broke the national record and qualified for the 200m semis at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday.
Shanti is showing a whole generation what is possible, he said.
As for his chances, Mr Tharman said that all three candidates come with positives of their own.
“I don’t think I have any big advantage, to be frank,” he said.
“I’m not taking anything for granted. I think it’s going to be a real contest and I’m taking it very seriously. I make no assumptions. I make no assumptions at all. I’m just going to try my very, very best.”