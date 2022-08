The decision on whether to do away with a law that criminalises sex between men is one for the Government to take, and the Catholic Church here takes a neutral position on repealing Section 377A of the Penal Code, said Archbishop of Singapore William Goh.

As long as the rights of the Church and the religious are protected, and they can continue to teach what they believe is right, the Church will not oppose any repeal of Section 377A, he added in a recent interview.