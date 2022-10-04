Recycling points for bottles and cans to be located at various places including supermarkets and void decks

SINGAPORE - Beverage recycling points for consumers to return their empty containers and receive refunds could soon make their way to hawker centres, food courts, void decks and supermarkets.

Under the proposed recycling scheme by the National Environment Agency (NEA), a small deposit of between 10 cents and 20 cents will be added to the price of all pre-packaged drinks in plastic bottles and metal cans between 150ml and 3 litres.

Once these empty containers have been returned at manned counters or reverse vending machines, consumers will receive a refund of their deposit.

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor told Parliament on Tuesday that more than one billion containers are expected to be collected each year.

The scheme could be rolled out by 2024.

Dr Khor said that about 400 large supermarkets, which is about two-thirds of all supermarkets in Singapore, could be required to set up return points for the beverage containers.

She noted that about a third of all pre-packaged drinks are purchased at supermarkets, adding that locating beverage recycling points at supermarkets will make it convenient for consumers.

Other publicly accessible locations are also being considered, including community centres, voids decks, sports facilities, hawker centres which are well-patronised, and coffee shops.

Dr Khor said food and beverage (F&B) stallholders and operators would have some flexibility.

"For example, stallholders could serve the customer the beverage with its container and charge the deposit, in which case the customers can take away the empty beverage containers and return them at designated return points to claim the refund on their deposit," she said.

This would likely apply in casual settings like coffee shops and hawker centres.

In formal settings, the operator may serve the drink in a glass, which means the deposit charge is not needed.