Real risk of courts striking down Section 377A in future if law is not repealed: Panel

SINGAPORE - Law academics and senior members of the legal fraternity on Monday said repealing Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalises sex between men, is the right move. There was a real risk of the law being struck down by the courts in a future legal challenge, and doing away with it through the democratic process in Parliament would be less messy, they said.

Also, the sheer existence of the law, even if it is not used, will continue to cause societal rift between those who oppose the law and those who support it, they added.

They were at a discussion with Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam on the implications of a February judgment by the Court of Appeal on the constitutionality of Section 377A. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had cited the case when he announced in August the Government would repeal the law.

He had said that following this judgment, Mr Shanmugam and Attorney-General Lucien Wong advised the Government there was a significant risk of the law being struck down in future on the grounds that it breaches Article 12 of the Constitution - the Equal Protection provision. He had also said repealing the law was the right step as attitudes have changed and many do not think sex between men in private should be acriminal offence.

On Monday, Mr Shanmugam said that the apex court's decision in February in the case Tan Seng Kee v Attorney-General strongly suggested that Section 377A might be unconstitutional. In the decision the court suggested that the law could violate Article 12 of the Constitution if a particular approach were taken to evaluate it, he added.

The court had also held that the three men who brought case did not have the locus standi, or standing, to challenge the law, since there was no real risk of prosecution under Section 377A.

But Mr Shanmugam noted that the court in February had limited itself to considering the lack of standing with regard to prosecution and not investigations by the police. This means it was possible for the court to rule differently on the issue of standing in future, based on a different set of facts.

Agreeing with these points, Law Society President Adrian Tan and Singapore University of Social Sciences Law School dean Leslie Chew said the judgment had made it quite obvious that there was a risk the law could be found unconstitutional in future.

National University of Singapore Associate Professor of Law Jaclyn Neo said the Court of Appeal had significantly changed the test that it uses to assess whether differential treatment of certain groups would violate the right to equal protection under the Constitution.

This has put Section 377A on more shaky ground, she added.

University of Hong Kong Professor of Law Michael Hor said although the court had declared that the law cannot be used, it was only "half dead" and there were still other "zombie bits" that were "not quite dead yet". For instance, there may be other secondary offences such as abetment that may be predicated on the intention to commit offences under Section 377A, and it is not clear if these are bound by the current legal position.

Prof Hor also said that "the societal and psychological damage" caused by the sheer existence of the law cannot be ignored, and that it will continue to breed ill will against gay men and cause them to feel excluded and inferior.