Rajapaksa gets Singapore short-term visit pass extended by 14 days

Sri Lanka's former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is set to extend his stay in Singapore.

The Straits Times understands that his short-term visit pass, which was issued when he arrived here on a private visit two weeks ago, has been extended by another 14 days.

This development comes as Sri Lanka's Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardana told reporters on Tuesday that Mr Rajapaksa, 73, was expected to return home, though he gave no timeline.

He emphasised that the former president was not in hiding or in exile.

On July 14, Mr Rajapaksa was issued a 14-day visit pass when he arrived at Changi Airport on a Saudia flight from the Maldives.

He had fled Sri Lanka amid a deepening economic crisis and widespread protests against his government as soaring inflation affected the prices of basic necessities such as food and fuel.

Shortly after he arrived in Singapore on July 14, Mr Rajapaksa tendered his resignation, which was officially announced by the Sri Lanka Parliament on July 15.

His ally and former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was voted in by lawmakers as the new president last week.

ST understands that the new visa Mr Rajapaksa has been issued will expire on Aug 11.

He initially stayed at a hotel in the city centre, but is believed to have moved to a private residence. He has kept a low profile since he arrived, and has not been seen in public.

Shortly after he arrived, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokes-man confirmed that Mr Rajapaksa had been allowed entry on a private visit, and said he had not asked for asylum, and had not been granted asylum.

Singapore generally does not grant requests for asylum, the spokesman added.

On July 20, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in response to media queries that visitors from Sri Lanka who enter Singapore for social visits will generally be issued with a short-term visit pass with a duration of up to 30 days.

Those who need to extend their stay may apply online for extension of their visit pass. Applications will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, according to ICA.

In Sri Lanka, observers note that Mr Rajapaksa is likely to face charges of graft and war crimes, and encounter a new wave of protests should he return.

Opposition political parties Samagi Jana Balawegaya and Marxist parties like the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna have said they will file corruption charges against Mr Rajapaksa if he is in Sri Lanka.

The Tamil National Alliance that represents Tamils, the largest minority in Sri Lanka, has demanded that Mr Rajapaksa face trial for alleged war crimes committed in the military crackdown against Tamil insurgents in 2009, when he was the defence secretary.

Observers said that Sri Lankan citizens enduring severe fuel, food and medicine shortages are not likely to welcome Mr Rajapaksa, a leader they ousted following nationwide protests. "If Gotabaya Rajapaksa comes back, it would be hard to keep him safe within Sri Lanka," said a political analyst who did not want to be named.

Protests have dwindled since President Wickremesinghe imposed a nationwide state of emergency.

Hours before a new Cabinet was sworn in on Monday, security forces raided the protest camp at Galle Face, chasing out and bea-ting protesters.

Since then, police have arrested at least five key activists, including student union leaders.