Raising carbon tax rate, building talent pipeline: MPs suggest ways to further S'pore's green transition

SINGAPORE - Helping Singapore businesses and workers grasp opportunities in the green economy was a key issue discussed in Parliament on Wednesday (Jan 12), with 19 MPs sharing their thoughts on how this can be achieved in a five-hour long session.

They discussed ways to create more jobs in the sustainability sector and further the nation's ambitions to become a major green financial hub under the second motion on climate change moved by the Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) for Sustainability and the Environment.

These should be achieved together with the private sector, civil society and community to advance Singapore's inclusive transition to a low-carbon society, the GPC said.

The Straits Times highlights the suggestions raised by MPs.

Carbon tax

A carbon tax is a means of assigning costs to the release of planet-warming emissions that are driving climate change, such as carbon dioxide.

By putting a price on the release of these gases, firms will be incentivised to reduce their emissions by becoming more energy-efficient, investing in lower-carbon technology, or by incorporating more renewable energy in their fuel mix.

During the debate, MPs, including Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) and Ms Foo Mee Har (West Coast GRC), noted that Singapore's current carbon tax rate was too low.

Mr Ng said Singapore's carbon tax has the "highest potential to reshape incentives and motivate action", and called on the Government to increase the rate and to expand it to more firms.

Singapore's current carbon tax rate, which will be in place until 2023, is $5 per tonne of emissions. The revised rate for 2024 will be announced during next month's Budget, which will also indicate what to expect up to 2030.

Singapore's carbon tax now applies to all facilities producing 25,000 tonnes or more of greenhouse gas emissions in a year, covering 30 to 40 large emitters that contribute 80 per cent of Singapore's greenhouse gas emissions.

Mr Ng said this threshold should be lowered, so all firms emitting more than 2,000 tonnes of emissions also pay a carbon tax.

"This would, after all, be in the spirit of a whole-of-nation fight against climate change. Emitters, small and large, have a role to play," he said.

Other MPs, such as Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC), acknowledged the need to raise the carbon tax, but asked for it to be done in a carefully calibrated manner to reduce impacts on businesses.