Raeesah Khan saga: Police probe into conduct of WP’s Pritam Singh, Faisal Manap ongoing

SINGAPORE - Police investigations into the conduct of Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh and vice-chairman Faisal Manap during a lying scandal involving former WP MP Raeesah Khan are still ongoing, said Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam on Tuesday.

Mr Shanmugam gave this update in a written parliamentary reply to Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (Chua Chu Kang GRC).

In February 2022, Parliament had voted to refer Mr Singh, who is Leader of the Opposition, and Mr Faisal for further investigations by the public prosecutor with a view to considering criminal proceedings.

The public prosecutor had in turn referred the matter to the police for investigations.

This came in the wake of a report issued by the Parliament’s privileges committee, which found that Mr Singh, Mr Faisal and WP chairman Sylvia Lim had played a part in guiding Ms Khan to keep to her narrative, even after she confessed to them that she had lied to the House.

Ms Khan had admitted to lying about a sexual assault case that she cited during a parliamentary debate on empowering women in August 2021, and again in October 2021, when she was asked in Parliament to provide more details about the case.

The Committee of Privileges, chaired by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, was set up to look into the lies.

It later determined that Mr Singh lied while giving evidence under oath and that this could amount to perjury, while Mr Faisal’s refusal to answer questions could amount to contempt of Parliament.

In April 2022, the police said they had gone through the evidence provided by Parliament, and that people relevant to the case would be contacted as part of the investigations into the possible offences disclosed.