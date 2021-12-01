Raeesah Khan resigns, vacating her MP position

Sengkang GRC MP Raeesah Khan resigned from the Workers' Party (WP) last night, a month after she admitted to lying to Parliament. Her leaving the party entails the resignation of her position as an MP.

The WP said in a Facebook post that its central executive committee met earlier in the evening to discuss the recommendation of a panel formed to look into her conduct.

Ms Raeesah, 27, last month admitted to lying in Parliament about details of a sexual assault case she alleged was mishandled by the police. She was referred to Parliament's Committee of Privileges for breach of parliamentary privilege, and the WP formed a panel to look into her conduct. The WP said it will hold a press conference tomorrow to provide more information and share its plans.