‘Quiet wisdom and a steady hand’: Tributes pour in for outgoing PM Lee

Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for National Development and Minister-in-Charge of Social Services Integration, concurred, adding that PM Lee “believed strongly in passing on to our children a better Singapore than we inherited”.

Mr Lee recalled how PM Lee made various moves to make public housing more affordable for Singaporeans, such as introducing means-tested housing grants in 2011 and the Standard-Plus-Prime model in 2023.

He noted that PM Lee’s belief in building a better Singapore for future generations also underpins the bold long-term land-use planning moves made in recent years, including the development of Paya Lebar, Jurong Lake District and the Greater Southern Waterfront.

“This forward-looking spirit inspires all of us to keep planning and building a future Singapore that is more vibrant, liveable, sustainable and resilient than today,” he said.

Social support

PM Lee also pushed for policies that ensured all Singaporeans had the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their socio-economic status, said Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad.

In his tribute to PM Lee, Mr Zaqy said: “Today, we have broadened social safety nets and I was privileged to have played a role when PM announced enhancements to our Progressive Wages policy (during National Day Rally 2021), to uplift our lower-wage workers and bridge income inequality.”

Referencing PM Lee’s 2013 National Day Rally, Mr Desmond Lee said the Prime Minister’s words about the Government and community needing to do more to support individuals “left a deep and enduring impression” on him.

“It was a rallying call for our society and nation to come together, and forge a new way forward as one.”

He witnessed this “new way forward” when PM Lee launched the ComCare Fund to provide a social safety net for lower-income Singaporeans in 2005, and again two years later when the Government rolled out the Workfare policy to top up the wages of lower-income workers.

He continued to see these support efforts throughout the years, such as in 2012 when the Progressive Wage Model was established to sustainably raise wages, and in 2015 when MediShield Life was implemented to cover costly medical bills.

Mr Lee said: “It has been my great privilege to serve under PM Lee’s leadership and stewardship of our country these past 11 years. During this time, I have had the opportunity to experience, first-hand, what PM Lee meant by the ‘new way forward’.”

A leader who listens

While the many tributes that poured in highlighted PM Lee’s formidable leadership, they also spoke highly of his gentle demeanour and the respect he has for others.

Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin (Ang Mo Kio GRC) recalled a time when she addressed the Prime Minister as “boss”, and he, in turn, smiled, referring to her as “comrade”.

Addressing PM Lee, she said: “It made me reflect on how open you have been over the years to different views, treating people from different ages and walks of life with respect.

“You seek to engage with genuine interest, never making people feel less despite your years of wisdom and how much you have shouldered for Singapore.”

She described him as someone rooted in his values, yet able to recognise that times change and who is willing to listen to others, seeking to enlarge the common space.

“In an increasingly fragmented world, your steadfast disposition has built bridges, holding us together,” she added.

Minister for Education and Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said: “Policy nous and many other things can be honed. But the most important values that PM has shown us is the critical task to keep our system clean and upright to inspire more good people to come forward and serve.

“We are thankful for PM’s leadership and service to Singapore, always putting the country and people before self.”