Qatar's DPM meets President Halimah, ministers on official visit

Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, called on President Halimah Yacob at the Istana yesterday.

President Halimah and Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed the warm ties between Singapore and Qatar, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

"As small states, both countries share a mutual interest in promoting a rules-based global order and strengthening international cooperation," the ministry added.

Madam Halimah said in a Facebook post: "Singapore and Qatar enjoy warm ties, and we can do more together to strengthen international cooperation."

They also discussed developments in the Middle East and Madam Halimah conveyed her best wishes to Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, as Qatar prepares to host the Fifa World Cup later this year.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Qatar's Foreign Minister, is on an official two-day visit to Singapore.

He also met separately with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and discussed both countries' efforts on sustainability and global economic developments.

Mr Wong welcomed the establishment of the Qatar Investment Authority's Asian office in Singapore last year. He said in a Facebook post: "We also had a good exchange on strengthening collaboration - including on sustainability. As small states, our two countries share many similar interests."

In another meeting with Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, Sheikh Mohammed discussed bilateral ties and the potential to strengthen cooperation in fields such as energy, food security and sustainable development.

They also spoke about the importance of the Singapore-Qatar High Level Joint Committee (HLJC) as a platform to advance bilateral cooperation. Singapore looks forward to hosting the 8th HLJC at a mutually convenient time, MFA added.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed was hosted to breakfast by Dr Maliki Osman, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs. Dr Maliki welcomed Qatar's engagement of Asean, including its signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation at the recent Asean Ministerial Meeting in Cambodia.

Sheikh Mohammed was also hosted to lunch by Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam, with Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli. The ministers had a wide-ranging discussion on bilateral relations and developments in the Middle East, MFA added.