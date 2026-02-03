Public sector to use only full NRIC numbers, instead of partial, for identification: Jasmin Lau

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Private organisations that have not phased out the use of NRIC numbers for authentication will risk breaching the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) from Jan 1, 2027.

Follow our Parliament live coverage here.

SINGAPORE - Public agencies are starting to use full NRIC and progressively moving away from using partial NRIC numbers, as the latter is not reliable for identifying individuals accurately.

But this move does not mean that full NRIC numbers will automatically be used instead.

When there is no need to accurately identify someone, NRIC numbers will not be used at all, Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Ms Jasmin La u told Parliament on Feb 3.

She was replying a question from MP Sharael Taha (Pasir Ris-Changi GRC) on what has been done to ensure the appropriate use of citizens’ NRIC numbers across both public and private sector transactions.

Explaining the Government’s move away from partial NRIC numbers, Ms Lau said: “ Partial NRIC numbers, like the last 4 characters,are not reliable for identifying people because some individuals share the same partial NRIC numbers. Some individuals even share both the same name and partial NRIC number.”

She added: “Where individuals must be identified accurately, agencies are starting to use the full NRIC number instead, such as in official documents such as licences and employment letters issued by the Government.”

Ms Lau said that the Government will consult the private sector before changing existing guidelines over the use of partial NRIC numbers to strike a balance between protecting personal data and meeting legitimate business needs.

The policy shift away from regarding NRIC numbers as sensitive information happened after such numbers belonging to key representatives of companies registered under the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority’s database were revealed by mistake on its new Bizfile web portal on Dec 9, 2024.

Since then, the Government has been taking steps to ensure the proper use of NRIC numbers across the public and private sectors.

This includes a joint advisory by the Personal Data Protection Commission and Cybersecurity Agency of Singapore issued in June 2025 urging organisations to stop using NRIC numbers as passwords or to authenticate individuals.

This means that people should not use NRIC numbers, whether in full or part, as default passwords. They also should not be combined with easily obtainable personal data such as names and birthdates (e.g. “567A01Jan80”) for passwords.

Ms Lau also said that the Government is working with sectors like telecommunications, finance & insurance, and healthcare sectors to take action to stop this practice.

Private organisations that have not phased out the use of NRIC numbers for authentication will risk breaching the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) from Jan 1, 2027.

Since Jun 2025, the Government has been educating the public about proper NRIC number use through social media, traditional media, roadshows and community touchpoints.

It will continue its national campaign across multiple platforms in English and vernacular languages, to raise public awareness and understanding on the proper use of NRIC numbers.

“We recognise that organisations need time to adapt to these changes. During this transition period, we encourage the public to continue reporting cases where NRIC numbers are mishandled, as the feedback helps us ensure proper implementation,” said Ms Lau.