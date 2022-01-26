Public sector accounts watchdog details police reports, steps taken to address lapses

SINGAPORE - The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), a parliamentary watchdog consisting of eight MPs, on Wednesday (Jan 26) released detailed observations from its review of the public sector report by the Auditor-General's Office (AGO) for the financial year 2020/2021.

"The committee recognised that public sector agencies took the AGO's findings seriously and have implemented improvement measures," said the PAC.

It asked individual agencies to address causes of their lapses and detail the follow-up actions taken. These are the highlights of the PAC's findings:

Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra)

The AGO had flagged weak controls over user accounts that had full access to the operating system of Acra's online filing and information retrieval system, BizFile+.

The Ministry of Finance informed the PAC that the root causes were oversight by an Acra officer; the authority's vendor not following procedural controls; and software incompatibility issues. Going forward, Acra will emphasise the AGO's findings in staff training programmes and incorporate advisories into compliance checklists among other measures.

Health Promotion Board (HPB)

About 341,000 fitness trackers not put to use for the HPB's National Steps Challenge resulted in $5.39 million of public funds being wasted. Some of the units had become mouldy and the warranties for all the excess trackers had expired at the end of 2021.

The Ministry of Health told the PAC that HPB had over-estimated demand for the trackers and pre-emptively topped up its stock.

Obsolete or faulty trackers have since been disposed of, while the working ones have either been used to replace and exchange for faulty trackers and those with expired warranties, or to support various companies in their health initiatives.

Moving forward, HPB will adopt smaller batches of initial and top-up buys, and monitor demand on a real-time basis. It has also started daily accounting for trackers at various distribution points, and will conduct a full stock count bi-annually.

Responding to the AGO's findings about lapses in the management of HPB's loyalty programme between April 2018 and June 2020, the statutory board said it took action to claw back the rewards from those who had made improper redemptions.

Some $6,300 worth of rewards had been paid for by HPB out of $14,900 worth of health points accumulated by 594 accounts belonging to people who have died. The board also lodged a police report over the fraudulent accounts which have been frozen.

HPB is exploring the integration of SingPass data for authentication and verification by the end of this year.

Health Sciences Authority (HSA)

The AGO had found that HSA had been buying required items like chemicals, laboratory devices and consumables on an ad hoc basis instead of aggregating its requirements and purchasing them through tenders.

The authority's total expenditure on small value purchases between April 2018 and June 2020 was substantial, at $8.02 million. There were also lapses in its outsourced IT contracts and IT application controls.

HSA has since established period contracts or framework agreements where feasible; tightened processes; stepped up controls and checks; and instituted proficiency courses and briefings for both staff and outsourced vendors.