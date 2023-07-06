PSP takes down ‘sia suay’ video on Ridout Road saga, apologises

SINGAPORE - A post containing a video on the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Facebook page was taken down, and an apology issued by the party on Thursday night, two hours after Leader of the House Indranee Rajah had said they were in breach of parliamentary rules.

In Parliament, PSP secretary-general Leong Mun Wai was given a 10pm deadline on Thursday to remove the post and video, which had been edited after Ms Indranee had first taken an issue with it on Wednesday.

A day later, Ms Indranee said the post was still unsatisfactory.

She had said that if he did not comply, the matter would have to be referred to Parliament’s Committee of Privileges, which looks into any complaint alleging breaches of parliamentary privilege.

On Wednesday, Ms Indranee had said the video gave the impression that Mr Leong was not allowed to ask questions, after the House heard ministerial statements on Monday on the rental of two black-and-white state bungalows at 26 and 31 Ridout Road by Law Minister K. Shanmugam and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

She highlighted some of the edits to the post and video on Thursday.

These included text that was superimposed on the video saying that the Deputy Speaker reminded Mr Leong he should not start a debate during a ministerial statement, after Mr Leong urged the Deputy Speaker not to end the debate early because it was an important topic.

Ms Indranee said while most MPs know that there are debates for motions tabled in Parliament, and clarifications for ministerial statements, members of the public may not appreciate the difference.

She said: “Therefore, to suggest that a debate was not allowed, without explaining the context, without clarifying that it was actually incorrect to call for a debate... creates a misleading or false impression that issues could not be ventilated and that (the Deputy Speaker) actually shut down the questions by Mr Leong and other members on a topic that was of some importance.”