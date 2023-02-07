PSP’s housing scheme raids reserves and benefits some at expense of everyone else: Indranee

Under the PSP’s scheme, an individual buys a new flat at a “user price”, which is set based on “construction cost and a notional location premium”, Ms Indranee said, adding that Mr Leong did not say how this notional location premium would be calculated.

If the individual were to sell his flat in the resale market after the minimum occupation period, he would have to pay the land cost that HDB had recorded at the point of purchase, along with some accrued interest.

This, said Ms Indranee, is essentially a “national prepaid rental scheme with an option to buy”.

“And that’s why Mr Leong uses the phrase ‘user price’, not purchase price. Because he knows it is not ownership, it’s prepaid rental.”

Moving on to the issue of land, she said that under Mr Leong’s proposal, the Build-To-Order user does not have to pay for land value or bear any cost of the land until he chooses to sell it.

And the cost of land for the duration that the user lives there is borne by all other Singaporeans across several generations, she said. They will pay for it in three ways: financially through the erosion of shared reserves, in inequity where some benefit at the expense of others, and in poor policy with implications for the broader housing market.

Eroding shared reserves

On reserves, the state sells land at fair market value. When that happens, the physical asset – land – is converted into sale proceeds. To preserve the value of the reserves, the land sales proceeds go back to Singapore’s reserves, and are reinvested by its investment entities to benefit both current and future generations.

Half of the investment returns supplement the national Budget annually, through the Net Investment Returns Contribution (NIRC), and the other half is reinvested for the benefit of ourselves and future generations.

But under the PSP’s scheme, users get to enjoy the land without paying for it. So long as they are occupying the flat without paying for the land, that is a draw on the nation’s reserves, she explained.

“As a result, we would forgo the monies that we would have invested and the investment returns, under our current system. And that means less NIRC for the Budget every year.“

And to make up for what the NIRC cannot now fund, she said, the Government would have to either raise taxes or cut spending.