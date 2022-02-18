PSP communications chief steps down, says 'no quarrel' with party

A key figure in the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) - who heads its communications team and contested the last election - is heading for the exit door.

The departure is the second in recent times from the top decision-making body of an opposition party founded just under three years ago by former People's Action Party MP Tan Cheng Bock.

Mr Kumaran Pillai, 51, told The Straits Times on Wednesday that he had informed party chief Francis Yuen on Monday of his decision to step down as communications chief and party spokesman.

Mr Pillai, who ran as a candidate for the Kebun Baru single seat in the 2020 General Election, said he is also "negotiating an exit" from the central executive committee (CEC) he was co-opted into early last year, and asking for a "leave of absence" from the party for an unspecified period of time.

When contacted, Mr Yuen told ST that Mr Pillai would remain in the CEC.

A PSP statement issued yesterday merely referred to Mr Pillai as "stepping aside".

His party membership expired last month and he has yet to pay the $10 annual renewal fee. Mr Pillai has up to six months to do so.

He told ST he was not leaving politics and hoped to remain involved with the PSP in an advisory role.

Mr Pillai stressed that he had "no quarrel" with the party and that his decision had to do with business-related "greener pastures" and new projects that he is taking on.

He runs a consultancy that develops and manages start-ups, and is also publisher of socio-political website The Independent News.

Mr Pillai also attributed his decision to "health concerns" stemming from a frozen shoulder sustained during the 2020 hustings.

Mr Yuen told ST these health issues were the primary reason for Mr Pillai taking a leave of absence.

"Nothing of serious concern, but requires him to take things easy," said the party secretary-general.

Mr Yuen added that Mr Pillai would stay on in the CEC to assist the new communications head, announced as Mr Jonathan Tee in the PSP's statement yesterday.

Mr Tee previously led communications operations during the party's early days.

Meanwhile, an internal message sent to PSP members said Mr Pillai had "to attend to urgent personal matters", although it also reiterated that he would remain as a CEC member.

Mr Pillai is due to meet Dr Tan today to confirm his next steps.