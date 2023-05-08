Proposed law will allow Govt to tell app stores to remove harmful apps in S’pore used for cybercrime

SINGAPORE - To better tackle cybercrime like scams and the dissemination of voyeuristic images, the Government may soon be given powers to remove online content, like apps, that is criminal in nature.

On Monday, the Online Criminal Harms Bill was tabled in Parliament.

If passed, the Bill will allow the Government to tell individuals, entities, online and internet service providers, and app stores, to remove or block access to content that it suspects is being used to commit crimes.

The directions will apply to criminal offences in the Bill, including those that affect national security, racial and religious harmony, and individual safety.

Other offences in the Bill include the incitement of violence, distribution of sexual abuse material, illegal moneylending and offences relating to psychoactive substances and controlled drugs.

In total, five types of government directions may be issued.

The first is a Stop Communication Direction, which requires the individual or entity, like an organisation, that first posted the criminal content online to remove the post so it is not accessible in Singapore.

A Disabling Direction requires the online service provider to disable access to a specified content, like a post or a page, on their site to prevent those in Singapore from viewing it. Examples of online service providers include Facebook, TikTok, WhatsApp and WeChat.

When an Account Restriction Direction is issued, the online service provider must stop an account on their service from communicating in Singapore and interacting with those here.

An Access Blocking Direction requires the internet service provider to block those in Singapore from accessing the site.

An App Removal Direction calls for the app store to remove an app from the Singapore storefront to prevent those here from downloading it.

Recipients of a Government direction and those targeted by the direction can appeal to a reviewing tribunal to vary or cancel the decision. The reviewing tribunal will comprise a district judge or magistrate appointed by the President on the advice of the Cabinet.