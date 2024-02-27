Proportion of allied healthcare professionals who left public sector rose from 2018 to 2022

SINGAPORE – The proportion of allied healthcare professionals (AHPs) who left the public healthcare sector rose from 2018 to 2022, while the proportion of them who left their jobs in the community care sector in the same period fell.

The attrition rate of AHPs in the public healthcare sector increased slightly from 8.9 per cent in 2018 to 11.6 per cent in 2022. In the community sector, the attrition rate fell from 17.7 per cent in 2018 to 11.3 per cent in 2022.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam shared these figures in Parliament on Feb 27 in response to a parliamentary question filed by Workers’ Party MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC).

Healthcare professionals in the public sector work in hospitals and polyclinics, while those in the community care sector work in community hospitals, nursing homes, eldercare centres and hospices, and also visit patients in their homes.

AHPs include dieticians, occupational therapists and medical social workers.

Responding to a supplementary question by Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) on why there was a decline in attrition rate in community care compared with the slight increase in the public sector, Ms Rahayu said AHPs in both sectors support roles in public healthcare institutions.

But there are many factors that resulted in the decline in attrition rate in the community care sector.

“Part of it is really salaries and the standing of some of these professions within the community,” said Ms Rahayu.

She said that over time, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has been engaging these professions to understand what challenges and workplace issues AHPs are facing.

“These are things that will inform us as we have these discussions moving forward with the AHPs in enhancing the profession, in making them also part of the larger ecosystem as we transform our healthcare sector.”

The attrition rates for AHPs are higher than those for the doctors and nurses, said Ms Rahayu.

In March 2022, then Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon told Parliament that the average attrition in from 2020 to 2021 was about 7 to 9 per cent for nurses and about 3 to 5 per cent for doctors.

MOH has been engaging AHPs, said Ms Rahayu.

“We have been working with them to actually future-proof the allied health workforce to handle future challenges of the ageing population and improve population health and outcomes. So these are things that are already ongoing and they are definitely not left behind. They are also part of the ecosystem and we are working together to help us walk that journey to transforming the healthcare system,” she said.

Ms Rahayu said that due to Singapore’s growing healthcare needs, the demand for AHPs has been growing.