SINGAPORE – Singapore may face the burden of higher prices if the conflict in the Middle East continues for long, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.



Speaking in Parliament on March 2, DPM Gan said geopolitical conflicts will significantly impact a small and open economy like Singapore.



He noted that the Strait of Hormuz , a key shipping route for crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), has been closed after the US and Israel launched an attack on Iran, and Iran retaliated by counter-attacking Israel and US bases in the region.



“In the near-term, this could result in an increase in global energy prices,” he said, adding: “Depending on how protracted the conflict is, higher energy prices could lead to higher costs for businesses and consumers, and weigh on the global and Singapore economies.”



DPM Gan said Singapore is monitoring developments closely and will reassess its gross domestic product forecast if necessary.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on March 2 that it is also assessing the impact on the domestic economy and financial system.

MAS confirmed that Singapore’s foreign exchange and money markets continue to function normally, while the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$Neer) – the trade-weighted currency – remains within its appreciating policy band, which will continue to dampen imported inflationary pressures.

The central bank is in an appropriate position to respond, if necessary, to risks to medium-term price stability, it added.

Brent crude, a key global benchmark for oil prices, surged as high as US$82.37 per barrel in early trade, the highest since January 2025. It pulled back a tad to trade at US$79.86 – still 9.5 per cent higher than the close on Feb 27 and up about 30 per cent since the start of 2026.

Rallying crude prices reflect the market’s concern about supplies coming through the Strait of Hormuz – a narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean that handles a fifth of the world’s oil and large volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG).



Some 15 million barrels of crude oil and 290 million cubic m of LNG pass through the strait each day from the Middle East to mainly Asia and Europe.



Analysts said tanker traffic through the strait has largely halted, with a self-imposed pause since the conflict began on Feb 28 as insurers warned ship owners that they would cancel policies and raise coverage prices for the region.