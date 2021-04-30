Progress Singapore Party names new head of youth wing

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) yesterday appointed Ms Jess Chua as the new head of its youth wing, three days after former general election candidate Terence Soon relinquished the role and resigned from the party.

Ms Chua, 37, a pricing manager for the Air France-KLM airline, told The Straits Times that the commitment and passion of PSP's young members was why she decided to take up the role.

"There was an unexpected growth (in the number) of young people who joined us post-GE when election fever died down," said Ms Chua, who was newly elected to the party's central executive committee (CEC) last month.

"They could identify with the party's values and they want to contribute to building a better Singapore that's more compassionate."

The PSP's 14-member CEC met yesterday and decided on Ms Chua, whose name was put forth by party leaders.

PSP was founded by the former People's Action Party MP and presidential election candidate, Dr Tan Cheng Bock, who now serves as chairman, with his previous role as secretary-general assumed by Mr Francis Yuen.

Mr Yuen described Ms Chua as "a natural fit to continue the good work of Terence and bring the youth wing to the next level".

He also said he had worked with Ms Chua on the ground in Chua Chu Kang GRC - where he contested the 2020 polls - and that she had proven to be a capable and dedicated member of the team.

Mr Soon, 30, had been youth head since August last year. The Singapore Airlines pilot quit the opposition party on Monday, as he had taken up an additional, temporary job on the side that requires him to be apolitical.

Ms Chua said she planned to champion mental health and environmental issues as head of the party's youth wing.

She also said she believed in leading by example, when asked how she viewed the PSP's succession and renewal plans.

Much has been said about the party's reliance on 81-year-old Dr Tan, in drawing attention and support.

New party chief Mr Yuen, meanwhile, is 71.

"By stepping up and out of my comfort zone, I hope this will inspire young people to step up like I did, to do what we think is right and do our part for the country," Ms Chua said.