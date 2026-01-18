Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim seen at outreach event as WP deliberates Leader of the Opposition nomination

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Workers' Party chairwoman Sylvia Lim (centre, left) speaking to Mr Pritam Singh at the party's community outreach event in Serangoon North on Jan 18.

SINGAPORE - Workers’ Party leader Pritam Singh was spotted selling the party newsletter alongside fellow MPs and party members on the morning of Jan 18, three days after he was stripped of the role of Leader of the Opposition .

He and party chairwoman Sylvia Lim, who was also present, declined to give further comment to the media following the party’s statement on the vacant position .

On Jan 15, Mr Singh was removed from the position by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who also sent the party a letter inviting it to nominate another elected MP to the post.

Over three hours on Jan 18, more than 40 WP members, including former WP chief Low Thia Khiang, visited parts of Serangoon North and Serangoon Gardens in Aljunied GRC, as well as Fernvale in Jalan Kayu, to sell the WP’s Hammer newsletter.

The January issue covers Mr Singh’s reflections on the 2025 General Election and topics its MPs brought up in the opening sessions of the 15th Parliament. Mr Singh also said the party’s two longer-term goals are attracting talent and growing resources.

From about 8.30am, Mr Singh – who was accompanied by his wife – canvassed the area around Serangoon North Avenue 1 with fellow Aljunied GRC MPs Gerald Giam and Kenneth Tiong.

He stopped to take photos with residents having breakfast and thanked them for their support.

When approached by The Straits Times, Mr Singh directed any requests for comment to the party’s media team, which then referred reporters to the latest public statements.

The WP said on Jan 15 that it would deliberate on the contents of PM Wong’s letter carefully through its internal processes and respond in due course.

Mr Singh and his fellow Aljunied GRC MPs then made their way to Serangoon Garden Market, while other party members – including Mr Low, Hougang MP Dennis Tan and Non-Constituency MP Eileen Chong – went to Fernvale Community Club.

WP MPs have taken to social media to pledge to continue working for Singaporeans after a motion was tabled and passed by Parliament to deem Mr Singh unsuitable as Leader of the Opposition.

The three-hour debate on Jan 14 followed his conviction in court for lying to a parliamentary committee.

All 1 1 WP MPs present during the debate rejected the motion, with Mr Singh disagreeing that his conduct was dishonourable and unbecoming and saying that, whatever the outcome, he would continue his work as an MP on the ground.

The next day, PM Wong removed Mr Singh as Leader of the Opposition, saying that his criminal convictions and Parliament’s considered view of his unsuitability made it no longer tenable for him to continue in the position.

The role of Leader of the Opposition is not provided for in Singapore’s Constitution and was first introduced after the 2020 General Election by then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, after the WP won 10 seats. He said then that it was to recognise voters’ desire for more opposition presence in Parliament.

Analysts told ST that WP has to weigh solidarity with Mr Singh against keeping the role of the Leader of the Opposition and the resources and visibility it comes with.

They also said that they expected the party not to rush into a decision.