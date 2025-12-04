Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Leader of the Opposition and Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh said he takes responsibility for taking too long to respond to Ms Raeesah Khan’s lie in Parliament.

SINGAPORE – Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh said on Dec 4 that he was disappointed that his appeal against conviction for lying to the Committee of Privileges was dismissed , but that he accepted the judgment fully.

“While I am disappointed with the verdict, I respect and accept the judgment fully and without reservation,” he said.

In a short hearing to a packed court, Court of Appeal judge Steven Chong had said Mr Singh’s conviction was supported by the evidence provided.

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court after paying his outstanding fines, Mr Singh, a trained lawyer, said: “First and foremost, the Supreme Court is a vital pillar of our constitutional framework.

“I have always had deep respect for the independence, rigour and professionalism of the courts.”

He added: “I certainly took too long to respond to Raeesah’s lie in Parliament. I take responsibility for that.

The verdict brought to a close what Mr Singh said has been a long journey.

“Throughout it all, I have done my best to act with sincerity and fulfil my responsibilities to Parliament and to Singaporeans. My commitment in that regard remains unchanged.

“My focus now is to continue serving Singaporeans and to speak up for them alongside my Workers’ Party colleagues. That important work must continue.”

Appearing calm and composed, he exited the court around 20 minutes after the verdict was given, after paying the $14,000 fine for his two charges.

He was accompanied by his father Amarjit Singh, who was present throughout. He had also been a constant presence during the 13-day trial in February.

Mr Singh had appealed against his February conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee convened in November 2021 to investigate Ms Khan’s lie in Parliament.

On Aug 3, 2021, then Sengkang GRC MP Raeesah Khan had told Parliament about how she had accompanied a sexual assault victim to a police station, where the victim was treated insensitively.

She repeated the claim before the House on Oct 4 that year, before admitting to her lie on Nov 1, 2021.

On Dec 4, responding to a question about how he thinks he would fare in the court of public opinion, Mr Singh said: “I want to be careful with that. The court, in the matter of my magistrate’s appeal, has delivered its verdict and I think we should respect it.”

Mr Pritam Singh speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court on Dec 4. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Replying to a question about comments he made on a CNA programme about how his political opponents would “do whatever it takes” to lower his and his party’s esteem, Mr Singh said as an opposition member of Parliament, he will have political differences with his opponents.

“But those differences do not extend to tearing the system down, and questioning or impugning the integrity of the courts or even civil servants, for example. That cannot be how we conduct opposition politics in Singapore.”

He also thanked Singaporeans for their support.

“Your support reminds me of the importance of the work that we do, and how important it is that your trust is not taken for granted.

“I thank everyone for your support. I will continue to do my best in service of Singapore and Singaporeans,” he said.

In a statement on the afternoon of Dec 4, the WP said it is studying the court’s verdict and grounds of decision.

“The Workers’ Party has weathered many challenges over the years. Our commitment to serving the people of Singapore remains unwavering,” it said.

It added: “Our work in service of Singaporeans continues. We will persevere in our efforts to earn the trust and support of all Singaporeans.”