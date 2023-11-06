Prince William calls on President Tharman, PM Lee at Istana; meetings focus on climate change issues

SINGAPORE - Britain’s Prince William, who is in Singapore for a four-day visit, called on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and also met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana on Monday.
In a Facebook post, Mr Tharman said it was a pleasure to receive the Prince of Wales, and that they talked about issues like climate change and the global water crisis.
“Prince William and I discussed the innovative solutions needed to hold back climate change and a worsening global water crisis. And the optimism that can and must be created by discovering and implementing them on a global scale,” he said.
Mr Tharman said Singapore and Britain will step up collaboration in the “critical task” of tackling these issues as part of the strategic partnership that PM Lee and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak launched two months ago.
Prince William arrived on Sunday and his visit ends on Wednesday.
During his visit, he will attend the awards ceremony for the 2023 Earthshot Prize – an initiative he launched in 2020 to drive ground-breaking solutions to the world’s largest environmental challenges over this decade.
The 15 finalists for the annual Earthshot Prize come from six continents, and were selected from over 1,100 entries.
In his Facebook post, Mr Tharman said: “They tackle big problems. From using seaweed-based feed for cows to dramatically reduce the methane emitted into the atmosphere when they burp, to creating sustainable dyes that reduce the fashion industry’s excessive use of water and harmful chemicals.”
A Kensington Palace spokesman, in a statement on Monday, said Mr Tharman and Prince William also held talks on hydrogen, which is often touted as a greener energy source, and the Prince highlighted the research being done in Welsh universities in this field.
PM Lee and Prince William during their meeting talked about young people’s aspirations on climate issues, and the hope and optimism that initiatives like the Earthshot Prize can provide, the statement added.
Both meetings each lasted for about half an hour.
PM Lee, in Facebook post, wished Prince William a fruitful time in Singapore. He added that the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Singapore this year makes it the first time the event is being held in Asia.
Each of the five winners will get a grant of £1 million (S$1.67 million) for developing solutions to environmental problems.