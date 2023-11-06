Prince William calls on President Tharman, PM Lee at Istana; meetings focus on climate change issues

SINGAPORE - Britain’s Prince William, who is in Singapore for a four-day visit, called on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and also met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Mr Tharman said it was a pleasure to receive the Prince of Wales, and that they talked about issues like climate change and the global water crisis.

“Prince William and I discussed the innovative solutions needed to hold back climate change and a worsening global water crisis. And the optimism that can and must be created by discovering and implementing them on a global scale,” he said.

Mr Tharman said Singapore and Britain will step up collaboration in the “critical task” of tackling these issues as part of the strategic partnership that PM Lee and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak launched two months ago.

Prince William arrived on Sunday and his visit ends on Wednesday.

During his visit, he will attend the awards ceremony for the 2023 Earthshot Prize – an initiative he launched in 2020 to drive ground-breaking solutions to the world’s largest environmental challenges over this decade.

The 15 finalists for the annual Earthshot Prize come from six continents, and were selected from over 1,100 entries.

In his Facebook post, Mr Tharman said: “They tackle big problems. From using seaweed-based feed for cows to dramatically reduce the methane emitted into the atmosphere when they burp, to creating sustainable dyes that reduce the fashion industry’s excessive use of water and harmful chemicals.”