Presidential election: Singaporeans advised to vote throughout the day, long morning queues eased

Get live updates on Polling Day, and results after polls close at 8pm.

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans are advised to head to their designated polling stations throughout the day on Friday, as there were long queues at some polling stations in the morning.

In an update on Friday, the Elections Department (ELD) said that the queue has improved at most polling stations.

Long queues formed at polling stations islandwide before they opened at 8am.

There was a queue of about 100 at a polling station at the void deck of Block 307 Jurong East Street 32.

Over at Yangzheng Primary School in Serangoon, there were about 41 to 60 voters as of 8.10am.

About 200 people were queueing at Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School at around 9am.

Other polling stations with long queues were at Toa Payoh, Anderson Serangoon Junior College, Katong Community Centre and Block 533 Pasir Ris Drive 1.

Earlier on Friday, the ELD had advised voters to cast their votes in the afternoon “when the queues are usually shorter”.

“We seek voters’ patience and understanding as we clear the morning queue,” it said then.

The Straits Times also understands that e-registration was down at some polling stations, such as Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School, Block 9 Toh Yi Drive, and the Ministry of Education headquarters in Balestier.