Presidential election shaping up into partisan contest, say analysts

SINGAPORE – The 2023 Presidential Election is shaping up into a partisan contest, with several prominent opposition figures coming out in support of candidate Tan Kin Lian, said political observers and analysts.

This has politicised the election into a contest pitting the opposition against the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), even though the president is meant to be above the political fray, they added.

Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chairman and founder Tan Cheng Bock on Sunday endorsed former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian, 75, joining others such as Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) member Tan Jee Say and Peoples Voice (PV) chief Lim Tean.

Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Mr Tan Jee Say had turned up at a walkabout to stump for Mr Tan Kin Lian, declaring that they shared a “common vision” for an independent president. The trio had contested the 2011 Presidential Election, which former deputy prime minister Tony Tan won.

The PAP, meanwhile, has not endorsed any candidate. But former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, is seen as being linked to the ruling party, having just resigned in July to contest the presidency.

National University of Singapore (NUS) sociologist Tan Ern Ser said the election is “no longer about the qualities and suitability of the three candidates for the role of president, but between two options: the PAP and non-PAP”.

“This shouldn’t be the case, but it has shaped up to be so, especially with the appearance of an opposition slate,” he added.

Other opposition politicians backing Mr Tan Kin Lian include People’s Power Party chief Goh Meng Seng and former PV candidate Leong Sze Hian.

Singapore Management University (SMU) law don Eugene Tan said the Constitution and the Presidential Elections Act do not prohibit such endorsements, but added that it would not be in keeping with the nature of the presidency as a unifying institution.

“When politicians, regardless of whether they are from the ruling party or the opposition, start to portray that presidency as a political prize to be captured, I think we are severely compromising and undermining what the presidency is all about,” he said. “Effectively, it means the president could become a political player.”

Institute of Policy Studies senior research fellow Gillian Koh noted that Mr Tan Kin Lian has already hinted that if elected, he may nominate Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Mr Tan Jee Say to the Council of Presidential Advisers.

She added that the result of these political associations is that voters will see the presidential election as a proxy for the next general election, and a referendum on the PAP government.

“They might say one thing, but they know that the real political effect is to generate a strong anti-PAP sentiment around the presidential election,” she said.