Presidential candidates out and about on final day of hustings; second broadcast aired

SINGAPORE - On the final day of hustings on Wednesday, all three presidential candidates and their teams were out and about, trying to get their messages across to as many voters as possible.

Mr Ng Kok Song, 75, was at a food centre in Lorong Ah Soo and at Foo Hai Ch’an Monastery, while Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, was at Marine Parade Central Market and Food Centre after a dialogue with local sports talent such as badminton star Loh Kean Yew.

Mr Tan Kin Lian, 75, was out at Hougang MRT station in the morning, where he distributed fliers together with his volunteers, after having cancelled an online rally scheduled for the day.

The trio’s activities cap off nine busy days of campaigning for the 2023 Presidential Election, which will see more than 2.7 million Singaporeans head to the polls on Friday to elect Singapore’s ninth president.

The candidates are not allowed to campaign on Thursday, which is designated as Cooling-off Day.

It is meant to be a day for voters to reflect rationally on the issues raised during the hustings.

No one – candidates and voters – is allowed to publish, repost or share election advertising or canvass for votes, visit homes or conduct walkabouts. Existing ads can remain up. Voters also cannot wear badges or symbols linked to the candidates.

These regulations remain in place for Polling Day till the polls close at 8pm.

Apart from catching the candidates on their public walkabouts on Wednesday, voters also tuned in to the second presidential candidate broadcasts, which were aired in the evening across 19 television channels and radio stations.

The second broadcast was aired in reverse order of the candidates’ names on the electoral roll, starting with Mr Tan, followed by Mr Tharman and Mr Ng.

Mr Tan, who is the former chief of NTUC Income, said in his speech that a leader must not be afraid to exercise independent thinking and to stand alone for what is right.

He cited a past incident where he stood up for investors who had lost their savings after investing in bad financial instruments.