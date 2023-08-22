Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song begins campaign trail at site of childhood kampung home

SINGAPORE – At 9.35am on Tuesday, presidential candidate Ng Kok Song left his condominium home in central Singapore and got into a Toyota Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle to submit his nomination papers.

At 3pm, the 75-year-old kicked off his campaign by getting on his knees and kissing the ground of the void deck at Block 475A Upper Serangoon Crescent, where he believes his attap-roofed kampung home used to stand.

Mr Ng told the media that he wished to pay homage to his roots and show young Singaporeans that they can succeed regardless of their background.

“This is the exact spot where I lived with my five brothers and five sisters and my parents in a hut with an attap roof, mud on the floor, and no modern sanitation... Just now, I was filled with emotion. I knelt down to kiss the ground where I was born, and where I grew up,” he said.

Mr Ng grew visibly emotional when he recalled how his late mother cried when she told him she was not able to borrow more money from neighbours to afford his textbooks.

Asked what he would say to her if he could speak to her now, he said: “Thank you, mum. You are my hero.”