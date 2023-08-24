Presidential candidate broadcast: Tharman’s speech in full

At home in Singapore, we are becoming a democracy with more diverse views. I regard this as inevitable and healthy, and have said so repeatedly.

But our real challenge as Singaporeans is to ensure that this diversity of views does not lead us to a more divided society, like many others.

We must be a democracy with more space for different views and a thriving civil society. But to be confident of our future, we must also be a society with a strong centre of shared aspirations and respect for all citizens.

If I am fortunate enough to be elected by you, I pledge to bring my full experience and capabilities – on the ground, nationally, and internationally – to serve as your president for this new and more challenging era. I will serve you with all my heart.

I will give active attention to the traditional, longstanding roles of the president – to serve as a unifying figure at home, and to advance Singapore’s interests abroad. I will also draw on my knowledge and reputation for independent thinking to fulfil the additional constitutional duties of the elected president – to safeguard our reserves and the integrity of the public service.

How will I serve in each of these areas?

Firstly, we can and must strengthen a culture of respect for all Singaporeans in the years to come. It cannot be achieved top down. It will be my mission to support initiatives on the ground that develop this respect for all:

Respect every skill and every job.

Respect those who start life with a disadvantage, those with special needs, and anyone who needs a second or third chance, and do our utmost to help them uplift themselves and make the most of life.

Respect our senior citizens, and extend care and friendship to the growing number who live alone.

Respect for all, young and old, who need support to preserve their mental well-being.

Respect our homemakers, including those who want to return to the workplace after some years of looking after the family.

Respect for different views and political leanings.

Respect and support for talents in the arts and sports, who will inspire us and enrich our Singapore identity.

Respect our different faiths, and expand interaction and understanding between our diverse cultures, so that we add depth and resilience to Singapore’s multicultural identity.

I speak from experience, and a long track record on the ground for all to see: of connecting with people from all walks of life, constantly seeking to bridge differences in views, and building community spirit.

Secondly, if you elect me as president, I will also build on my experience in Government and my international standing to promote Singapore’s interests, and to project our voice of reason, in an increasingly turbulent world.

We must never become just another small country. I have been flying the Singapore flag high internationally for many years, and will work actively to strengthen our existing partnerships and build new ones.

Thirdly, I will be thorough and impartial in fulfilling the constitutional duties of the president with regard to the prudent use of our nation’s reserves, and ensuring we have an honest and first-rate public service.

Our reserves were hard-earned, over generations. They reflect the unique foresight of our founding leaders, and the willingness of generations of Singaporeans to save for a better and safer future. They give Singapore significant advantage in a profoundly uncertain future. Our reserves must be made to last.

I have been a leader in government financial policies for many years, as minister for finance and deputy prime minister. I was also chairman of MAS, and chairman of the GIC’s Investment Strategies Committee over the last 12 years.

So I come with deep knowledge and experience: Of how and when we should spend from our reserves to serve Singapore’s needs, and how they are safeguarded for the future.

In holding the “second key” to our reserves, I will ensure they serve the interests of today’s generation of adults still working or retired, as well as the young who do not yet have the vote, and future generations of Singaporeans.