President Halimah, PM Lee among those who have voted in presidential election

President Halimah arrived at the polling centre at Chung Cheng High School in Goodman Rd, at around 8.45am on Sept 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
PM Lee arrived at Crescent Girls’ School in Tanglin to cast his vote at 9.25am on Sept 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Amanda Lee
Correspondent
Updated
9 sec ago
Published
38 min ago

Get live updates on Polling Day, and results after polls close at 8pm.

SINGAPORE - Singapore heads to the polls from 8am to 8pm on Friday to vote for the nation’s 9th president.

We look at who have cast their votes so far.

President Halimah Yacob

President Halimah Yacob (centre) and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee (right), arriving at Chung Cheng High School (Main) to vote on Sept 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

At about 8.15am, President Halimah and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, arrived at the polling centre at Chung Cheng High School (Main) in Goodman Rd. They left the polling station at around 8.45am.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

PM Lee Hsien Loong cast his vote for the Presidential Election 2023 on Sept 1, 2023. PHOTO: MCI

PM Lee and his wife, Ho Ching, arrived at Crescent Girls’ School in Tanglin to cast their votes at 9.25am. They left at around 9.40am.

Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian

Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian and his wife Tay Siew Hong at the polling station at Anderson Serangoon Junior College slightly after 9am on Sept 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

At about 9.15am, Mr Tan and his wife, Madam Tay Siew Hong, arrived at the polling station at Anderson Serangoon Junior College. The former NTUC Income chief was also with his son and daughter.

As he walked towards the junior college, Mr Tan waved to voters and said: “I’m feeling great. Quite well rested.

“I will be going to a few polling stations to see how it is like.”

Speaking to the media after voting, Mr Tan said the process was very easy, and the arrangements were very good.

“Being a senior citizen, I could go to the priority queue,” he said.

When asked about his thoughts on his chances, he said: “Tonight, we will know.”

At around 10am, Mr Tan left the polling station.

Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song

Mr Ng Kok Song, his fiancée Sybil Lau and his brother Charles observe proceedings at a polling station in Wisma Geylang Serai. Mr Ng had earlier cast his vote at Katong CC. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Mr Ng arrived at the polling station at Katong Community Centre at around 10am.

The former GIC investment chief, who left at around 10.15am, was with his fiancee Ms Sybil Lau. Ms Lau had earlier cast her vote at Cairnhill Community Club in Newton.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Ng said: “I’m feeling very nice today, bright and busy. I had a good night’s sleep, so thank you all for coming.”

He added he planned to visit various polling stations for the rest of the day, and greet people.

When asked how confident he felt, he said: “Up to the people of Singapore”.

More On This Topic
Countdown to PE2023: All you need to know
Live updates: Polling Day

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top