President Halimah, PM Lee among those who have voted in presidential election

Get live updates on Polling Day, and results after polls close at 8pm.
SINGAPORE - Singapore heads to the polls from 8am to 8pm on Friday to vote for the nation’s 9th president.
We look at who have cast their votes so far.
President Halimah Yacob
At about 8.15am, President Halimah and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, arrived at the polling centre at Chung Cheng High School (Main) in Goodman Rd. They left the polling station at around 8.45am.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong
PM Lee and his wife, Ho Ching, arrived at Crescent Girls’ School in Tanglin to cast their votes at 9.25am. They left at around 9.40am.
Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian
At about 9.15am, Mr Tan and his wife, Madam Tay Siew Hong, arrived at the polling station at Anderson Serangoon Junior College. The former NTUC Income chief was also with his son and daughter.
As he walked towards the junior college, Mr Tan waved to voters and said: “I’m feeling great. Quite well rested.
“I will be going to a few polling stations to see how it is like.”
Speaking to the media after voting, Mr Tan said the process was very easy, and the arrangements were very good.
“Being a senior citizen, I could go to the priority queue,” he said.
When asked about his thoughts on his chances, he said: “Tonight, we will know.”
At around 10am, Mr Tan left the polling station.
Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song
Mr Ng arrived at the polling station at Katong Community Centre at around 10am.
The former GIC investment chief, who left at around 10.15am, was with his fiancee Ms Sybil Lau. Ms Lau had earlier cast her vote at Cairnhill Community Club in Newton.
Speaking to reporters, Mr Ng said: “I’m feeling very nice today, bright and busy. I had a good night’s sleep, so thank you all for coming.”
He added he planned to visit various polling stations for the rest of the day, and greet people.
When asked how confident he felt, he said: “Up to the people of Singapore”.