President Halimah, PM Lee among those who have voted in presidential election

At about 9.15am, Mr Tan and his wife, Madam Tay Siew Hong, arrived at the polling station at Anderson Serangoon Junior College. The former NTUC Income chief was also with his son and daughter.

As he walked towards the junior college, Mr Tan waved to voters and said: “I’m feeling great. Quite well rested.

“I will be going to a few polling stations to see how it is like.”