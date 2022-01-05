President Halimah on why she became a lawyer and advocate for gender equality

SINGAPORE - As a child growing up in a struggling household, President Halimah Yacob was seized with the idea of becoming a lawyer to bring access to justice to the vulnerable and deprived.

Her family, already poor when her father was alive, was plunged into more hardship when he died. She spent much of her childhood years helping her mother run a cooked food stall.

"I witnessed how little power and voice those without resources have," she said in an interview published in the December 2021 edition of the National University of Singapore (NUS) Faculty of Law alumni magazine.

It pushed her to study law at NUS, and later to join the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) as an in-house lawyer advising unions and workers on industrial relations and employment rights.

It was not a glamorous job in those days, and the labour movement was not considered a good paymaster. But for Madam Halimah, who ended up spending 33 years at the NTUC, what mattered more was being able to fight for a fairer workplace.

While industrial relations were mostly peaceful then, she saw her role as helping to balance the bargaining power between unions and well-resourced employers.

"It was a very fulfilling period as I felt that I was giving voice to workers, fighting for their rights and ensuring a fairer workplace," she told Law Link magazine.

Even after entering politics in 2001, championing the welfare of vulnerable groups was a key focus for Madam Halimah.

As a backbencher Member of Parliament from 2001 to 2011 - before she was appointed Minister of State in the then Ministry of Community Development, Youth and Sports from 2011 to 2013 and later Speaker of Parliament from 2013 to 2017 - she had often spoken up on cost of living, affordable healthcare and fair employment issues.

When Madam Halimah joined politics, she was the first female Malay MP since independence.

She told Law Link that she wanted to contribute to the wider community and not just the labour movement, and also felt a responsibility to set an example for other women.

"One of my tasks in NTUC was to persuade younger women to take up leadership positions in their own unions or in NTUC. It was a daunting task because many cited the difficulty of balancing work and family as a huge deterrent," she added.

"Having spent time cajoling and persuading women to step up and be prepared to sacrifice for a higher purpose, I felt that I should practise that myself. I believe that it is important for women to be involved in policymaking and make their voices heard."