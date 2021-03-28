Preparing for terror attacks as a society, and preparing for 'what if we fail': Jayakumar

SINGAPORE - The hijack of Singapore Airlines Flight SQ117 in 1991 was a scenario Singapore was well prepared for, said former senior minister S. Jayakumar, who held the Home Affairs portfolio when he led the operation to its successful conclusion 30 years ago.

Whether it was the negotiators who bought over eight hours of time with the Pakistani hijackers, or Special Operations Force commandos who freed the passengers and crew in 30 seconds, every agency involved had done its part with several years of contingency plans, rehearsals and exercises.