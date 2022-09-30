Postcards from work trips, getting caught in the rain: What politicians are up to this week

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

In this edition, we look at "postcards" from MPs travelling far and wide for work, politicians pounding pavement despite downpours, and shows they are watching to unwind.

Look out for the latest edition of the series every Friday, and check out past ones here.

Postcards from abroad

With Covid-19 restrictions easing around the world, Singaporeans have been scratching the travel itch by visiting other countries.

So have our local MPs, though many have been overseas in recent weeks for work trips, which have now ramped up.

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan shared on Facebook a video montage by a staffer of his time in New York where he attended the annual United Nations General Assembly and a series of meetings on the sidelines, while Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen shared photos of him on board a warship and a Chinook helicopter while visiting Australia for Exercise Wallaby and Exercise Trident.