Politically apathetic? Not us, say PAP and opposition youth volunteers

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s political parties are seeing more youth participation, and are doing more to draw young people in.

The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) said it has seen “increased youth participation”. The Workers’ Party (WP) – the largest opposition party in Parliament – said the 2020 General Election was “a continuation and deepening of past trends in terms of attracting youth volunteers”.

Meanwhile, the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) said 15 per cent of its members are younger than 35 years old.

While the major parties did not disclose exact figures, volunteers The Straits Times spoke to said that they have seen more young volunteers on the ground. They also explained their reasons for stepping up.

Ms Jakelyn Yong, 22, a PAP youth activist, told ST that being a part of the party with the Cheng San-Seletar Branch gives her the opportunity to engage with residents on issues such as women’s development and the needs of the ageing population.

“These are the two causes that are close to my heart, and the experience has been meaningful thus far,” she said.

“Participating in party activities has also enabled me to meet with partners from the industry and like-minded individuals, and gain more insights which helps me understand the issues. (This helps to) formulate more targeted programmes,” she added.

Her enthusiasm for politics runs contrary to studies here which say that Singaporeans are politically uninterested.

A study by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) Social Lab, released in 2021, showed that while Singaporeans have a high level of confidence in state institutions and the Government, younger and locally born citizens are less likely to feel this way.

Almost two-thirds are also uninterested in politics, the researchers learnt in examining Singaporean’s attitudes towards institutions, politics and policies.

Compared with other selected societies, Singaporeans expressed one of the lowest levels of political interest (37.2 per cent), above only Hong Kong (30.4 per cent) and Taiwan (31.6 per cent). In countries such as China, Australia, Sweden and Switzerland, more than 40 per cent of respondents indicated they were very interested or somewhat interested in politics.

Some young people appear to be bucking this trend, and are joining political parties as a way to get involved in issues they care about.

Ms Claudia Selvakumar, 21, has been volunteering with the WP since 2020, spending three to four hours a week making posters and graphics. She says many of her fellow volunteers are around her age.

Her interest in politics was sparked by GE2020, she said.

Ms Selvakumar, who is a polytechnic student, said: “I want to be part of campaigning for what I think is best for Singapore, and I feel like WP’s stances on many issues resonate with me.”