Police reviewing massage establishment licensing scheme; tighter regulations expected soon

In 2024, ST reported that it found hair salons offering more than just a haircut in Geylang Road.

SINGAPORE – A tougher clampdown on massage parlours and salons involved in vice is expected soon with tighter regulations to be announced in the coming months.

In a joint reply to The Straits Times, the Singapore Police Force and Housing Board said the police are currently reviewing the Massage Establishments Act, and will announce changes soon.

Under the Act, operators of massage establishments must obtain a licence from the police.

It exempts open-concept massage establishments, and beauty salons and hair salons that do not provide massage services.

These were previously deemed to be a lower risk because they did not typically offer full-body massages.

It is not known how many exempted establishments there are as the authorities do not currently track them.

To avoid attention, vice operators have been known to register their businesses as beauty salons instead and, in recent times, hair salons as well.

Six months later in 2025, the police raided three salons and caught the workers there providing unlicensed massage services .

In January, at least 10 massage and spa businesses at Tanjong Pagar Plaza were found to have shut amid a crackdown on vice activities and police enforcement there .

This followed Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Foo Cexiang’s promise in September 2025 to push for a refresh of the ageing shopping centre amid concerns about vice activities at some of its massage and beauty parlours.

On Feb 3, Ms Cassandra Lee (West Coast-Jurong West GRC) asked about vice activities in licensed massage establishments.

In a written response, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam said the ongoing review is to ensure that the regulatory regime is updated and fit for purpose. He added that industry consultation will be done in due course.

The minister also revealed that the number of massage establishment licences given out has decreased over the past three years, with 907, 877 and 868 given out in 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Vice activities in such licensed establishments were detected 45, 40 and 30 times, respectively.

In their joint reply, the authorities said they are aware of disamenities caused by errant operators of massage establishments and have taken firm action against them through regular enforcement operations and regulatory controls.

In the heartland, the Housing Board controls the trade mix of HDB rental shops, with quotas set for certain trades, including massage establishments.

The quota for such establishments has been tighter since September 2024, and tenants must seek the HDB’s approval if they wish to change trades.

Such requests are assessed on a case-by-case basis.

The same considerations are applied to HDB-sold shops when the shop owners seek approval for a change of use to massage establishments.

Previously, when the authorities clamped down on errant massage parlours and spas, vice operators would register their establishments as beauty salons instead to evade the licensing regime.

The police said they will announce changes to tighten regulations in the coming months.

They will work closely with the relevant authorities and engage the massage establishment industry before implementing the changes.