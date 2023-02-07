Police officers need latitude to make quick ground decisions, not have actions unfairly critiqued: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) are considering appealing against the High Court’s recent decision to award a man who sued the police $20,000 in damages for false imprisonment.

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam said in Parliament on Tuesday that MHA and AGC are taking a closer look at the court’s reasons for reaching its conclusions, and that the Government will also make changes to the law to close any gaps between its policy intent and current laws if necessary.

Stressing the importance of empowering police officers to make quick ground decisions while working in high-stress environments, Mr Shanmugam said an environment where police actions are unfairly critiqued will undermine public trust in the police.

“It will also lead to defensive policing, where the ground officers will try to do the least possible,” he said. “They will fear that everything they do will be over-analysed and picked apart unfairly. It would be easier in such situations to not do anything.”

Responding to questions from Mr Ang Wei Neng (West Coast GRC) and Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC), Mr Shanmugam said the police have told him they take a different view from the decision reached by the court.

“The police and AGC will look at these points and decide whether the court’s decision should be appealed,” he said.

In a written judgment issued in January, Justice Philip Jeyaretnam found that police officer Mohamed Rosli Mohamed had made up the observation that Mr Mah Kiat Seng, 48, had been mumbling to himself and had spat into a plastic bag to justify apprehending him under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

The officer initially claimed in an affidavit that Mr Mah was “mumbling to himself at times” but later withdrew the assertion after viewing body-worn camera footage.

Justice Jeyaretnam found that the apprehending officer had acted in bad faith and said there was an individual lapse on the part of the police officer concerned that resulted in Mr Mah being falsely imprisoned, albeit for less than a day.

Mr Shanmugam said that while MHA has to be strict about upholding the highest standards for the police, there is a need to ensure that its analysis of officers’ ground judgments is reasonable and fair.

Noting that police officers work in high-stress environments, where they have to make split-second decisions based on limited information, he said officers must be given sufficient latitude to take action, so long as they act in good faith.

Mr Shanmugam said the court had found that the detained person had exhibited unusual behaviour, but that these did not qualify as symptoms of someone with a mental disorder. However, the police officer on the ground who observed his behaviour had to make a decision, he added

A situation whereby police officers are afraid that their actions are critiqued with the benefit of hindsight will lead to officers taking minimal action, which can have a detrimental effect on society’s safety and security, he said.

“Defensive policing is, essentially, no policing,” said Mr Shanmugam.