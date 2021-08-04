Police force with strong public trust takes stock as it marks bicentennial

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has come a long way since its beginnings in 1820, when a scrappy band of 12 men operated from the home of a Scotsman by the name of Francis James Bernard.

Bernard - the son-in-law of William Farquhar, the first British resident of colonial Singapore - had no prior experience. He was also skint, granting licences and supervising inmates on a monthly budget of 300 Indian rupees.