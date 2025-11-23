PM Wong meets counterparts from several countries at G20

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong kicked off a string of bilateral meetings on Nov 22 with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

- Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong met leaders at the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G-20) Summit, reaffirming ties and discussing deeper partnerships.

“Had good catch-ups with fellow leaders on the sidelines of the Summit,” he said in comments posted to his social media channels on Nov 23.

He kicked off the string of bilateral meetings on Nov 22 with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. They discussed ways to strengthen EU-ASEAN ties, and PM Wong welcomed the European Parliament’s ratification of the EU-Singapore Digital Trade Agreement.

The agreement, signed in May this year is the first accord of its kind between the EU and an ASEAN country and is meant to set out the rules for open and secure data flows between Singapore and the EU as well as facilitate digital trade, among other things.

Dr von der Leyen said they had a great discussion, and that bilateral ties are thriving and built to last.

“We will deepen our partnership even further. Securing supply chains. Driving trade. Working together to keep our economies strong,” she wrote, highlighting the closer ties between the EU, Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and ASEAN.

PM Wong then met Irish PM Micheal Martin, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Dutch PM Dick Schoof in their first bilateral meetings.

At the meeting with Mr Martin, the two leaders reaffirmed the strong partnership between Singapore and Ireland, one that was built since the 1800s. “With close economic links and shared commitment to open trade, we see opportunities to grow in life sciences and tech,” PM Wong added.

This was followed by his meeting with Mr Merz, where they discussed building on 60 years of diplomatic ties and their strategic partnership. This includes stronger economic, defence, cyber and digital cooperation.

“We also agreed there is room to do more through the ASEAN-EU Strategic Partnership and the CPTPP, alongside deeper bilateral collaboration,” he added, saying he looked forward to welcoming Chancellor Merz to Singapore for his first visit soon.

PM Wong then met Mr Schoof whom he said he had a good discussion with, as both nations mark 60 years of diplomatic ties.

“As two maritime nations, we share the same instincts: stay open, connected and keep trade flowing. We are strengthening our partnership to navigate the uncertain world together,” he added.

In addition, PM Wong held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. PM Wong said Singapore’s partnership with France is strong and growing, and that both countries are continuing to work together to bring the EU and ASEAN even closer.

PM Wong also held a bilateral meeting with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

With Singapore’s diplomatic relations with Italy dating back to 1965, he said, they agreed that more can be done to deepen ties in security, trade and research. He also said he looked forward to welcoming her to Singapore soon.

PM Wong also said he reconnected with Vietnam PM Pham Minh Chinh, and was glad to see Vietnam recovering quickly from the recent floods .

“I wish the people continued strength. We also spoke about Vietnam hosting the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) in Phu Quoc, and I look forward to visiting,” he added.

PM Wong also met Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and China’s Premier Li Qiang.

He thanked South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for the invitation to the summit, the first to be held on African soil. PM Wong wrote on X: “Under South Africa’s leadership, it was a successful and impactful gathering. Look forward to strengthening Singapore and South Africa’s partnership.”