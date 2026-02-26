PM Wong assures Singaporeans that there will be no jobless growth amid AI push

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MPs had raised concerns on greater AI use during the Budget debate.

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has assured Singaporeans that the country will not have jobless growth amid a national push for artificial intelligence to be more embedded in its economy .

“We will exploit AI to grow the economy, and we will ensure that growth translates into good jobs and better wages,” said PM Wong in his wrap-up Budget speech on Feb 26.

He also addressed concerns raised by MPs during the Budget debate on how greater AI use could result in reduced investment in worker training, greater difficulty for older workers re-entering the workforce and the hollowing out of entry-level jobs.

He acknowledged that these anxieties exist because of the belief that AI is more powerful than previous technological advances, but promised that the Government will act early to prevent such negative outcomes.

“We will invest more deliberately and more systematically in our people,” said PM Wong, pointing to the setting up of a National AI Council to coordinate efforts to align industry transformation and workforce upgrading.

“That is our assurance, and that’s why our strategy going ahead is clear. We will not have jobless growth in Singapore.”

Agreeing with National Trades Union Congress secretary-general Ng Chee Meng’s earlier calls to prepare workers in the age of AI , PM Wong said that the Government will work closely with tripartite partners like NTUC.

The labour chief had asked the Government to redouble efforts on three key fronts: to empower every worker to be AI-ready; to strengthen support and safeguards for workers; and to strengthen the NTUC’s ability to protect and uplift professionals, managers and engineers.

Mr Ng called on the Government to ensure that every worker knows how to equip himself to be ready for AI, and that every worker will have the support needed to access AI-related training, including workers who have used up their SkillsFuture credits.

Replying, PM Wong said: “As we develop champions of AI and implement our national AI missions, we will not only just help companies transform – we will capture value in Singapore.”

The new Champions of AI programme will provide tailored support – including enterprise transformation and workforce training – for firms that aspire to use AI to comprehensively transform their businesses.

Four national AI missions, in advanced manufacturing, connectivity and logistics, finance and healthcare, have been identified. The National AI Council, a new inter-ministerial committee that PM Wong will chair, will oversee the development and execution of these missions at the national level.

“Achieving all this will not be easy. Every sector is different, and how they use AI and the impact on workers in each sector will vary, and that’s why we are coordinating all of these efforts through the National AI Council,” said PM Wong.

Historically, every major technological wave has displaced some jobs but also created new ones, he said. PM Wong cited the example of the advent of computers displacing stenographers. However, computers also created new professions in info-communications, providing productivity gains and expanded opportunities for workers.

Similarly, Singapore has observed that AI can augment jobs and help workers achieve more even as it automates some tasks. For instance, robots can handle physically demanding tasks, allowing seniors and people with disabilities to find work.

For now, Singapore’s labour market remains resilient, with the proportion of permanent employees at a record high of nearly 91 per cent with gains across most sectors, he said.

PM Wong noted that vacancies also continue to outnumber job seekers, and over 40 per cent of openings are entry-level PMET (professional, manager, executive and technician) roles, indicating still healthy demand for young graduates.

“The evidence does not point to widespread displacement,” he added.