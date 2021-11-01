PM meets various world leaders

ROME • Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong rounded off the second and final day of this year's Group of 20 (G-20) Leaders' Summit with bilateral meetings with several other leaders on the sidelines.

These included Australian PM Scott Morrison, Netherlands PM Mark Rutte and British PM Boris Johnson.

PM Lee also called on French President Emmanuel Macron.

The annual G-20 summit, which brings together the world's largest economies, is the first in-person summit to take place since the pandemic hit last year, when Saudi Arabia held the rotating presidency and hosted most meetings virtually.

Indonesia holds the G-20 presidency next year, followed by India in 2023. Singapore is not a G-20 member, but has been invited to this year's meetings as one of several guest countries.

Over the weekend, PM Lee also caught up with several other leaders, he said in a Facebook post with photos. These included United States President Joe Biden, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

On Saturday, he met European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Linette Lai