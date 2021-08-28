PM Lee's National Day Rally to be held in front of 2,000 studio, Zoom attendees

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Rally speech tomorrow will be delivered in front of 2,000 attendees in a Mediacorp studio as well as on the Zoom videoconferencing platform, on top of the traditional television and online audiences.

In a video posted on his social media pages, PM Lee said that he was "doing it differently" this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rally, seen as the most important political speech of the year, was postponed from its initial scheduled date - a week earlier on Aug 22 - after Singapore returned to stricter pandemic measures to deal with a spike in local cases.

Last year, it was called off altogether, while in the previous year, the rally was held as a physical event at ITE College Central.

At this year's rally, PM Lee will speak in Malay and Mandarin from 6.45pm to 7.15pm, and in English from 8pm to 9.15pm.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has said that PM Lee's speech will touch on ways to lift the incomes of Singaporeans - especially those at the lower end - and to ensure fair hiring practices, so that both local and foreign professionals complement one another.

The rally will be broadcast on local TV and radio stations, and live-streamed on the Prime Minister's Office's YouTube page as well as the Facebook pages of PM Lee and government feedback unit Reach.

The Straits Times will also live-stream the rally on its website, Facebook page and YouTube page.

There will also be instant updates on key announcements in a live blog.