'Integrity is the linchpin of democracy': PM Lee's full speech at COP debate in Parliament

Public Trust

Inculcating voters and their leaders with the right values is the work of decades. It takes unremitting effort and passion, and it does not always succeed.

Most countries are founded and start off on the basis of high ideals and noble values. But more often than not, beyond the founding leaders and the pioneer generation, over decades and generations, gradually things change.

Things start off with passionate intensity. The leaders, who fought for and won independence, are often exceptional individuals of great courage, immense culture, and outstanding ability.

They came through the crucible of fire and emerged as leaders of men and nations. They are the David BenGurions, the Jawaharlal Nehrus, and we have our own too.

Imbued with enormous personal prestige, they strive to meet the high expectations of their peoples to build a brave new world, and shape a new future for their peoples, and for their countries.

But beyond that initial fervour, succeeding generations often find it hard to sustain this momentum and drive. They start out as healthy democracies, with idealism and zeal.

But over time, the tone of the society changes. All too easily - a slip here, a blind eye there, a fudge, a trim - and gradually things go downhill. The texture of politics changes, respect for politicians declines.

After a while, the electorate comes to think this is the norm, and you cannot expect better. So, standards get debased, trust is eroded, and the country declines further.

Many political systems today would be quite unrecognisable to their founding leaders.

Ben-Gurion's Israel has morphed into one which can barely form a government, despite four general elections in two years. Meanwhile, a stream of senior politicians and officials in Israel face a litany of criminal charges, some have gone to jail.

While Nehru's India has become one where, according to media reports, almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder. Though it is also said that many of these allegations are politically motivated.

What is to prevent Singapore from going down the same road? Nothing. We are not intrinsically smarter or more virtuous than other countries. Modern Singapore does not come born with a fail-safe mechanism.

Our founding fathers did their best to build strong foundations and institutions. Even after the Barisan Sosialis, which was then the main opposition party, decided to vacate its seats in Parliament in 1966 and left the field entirely to the PAP, our founding fathers maintained our Parliamentary democracy and multi-party system.

Mr Lee Kuan Yew once explained, at that time, with the PAP completely dominant, he could have changed the Constitution and made this a one-party state. But he deliberately chose not to, because he knew that without the need to contest and win elections, the governing party would over time become complacent and flabby, and that would be disastrous for Singapore.

So the founding fathers took the more robust way. They kept politics contestable. They built up institutions - Parliament, the judiciary, the civil service, the police and armed forces, and later the elected President and the Council of Presidential Advisors - to enable Singapore to operate on a more resilient basis, not dependent on a few key people pulling all the levers, pushing all the buttons, making everything work.

Still, to operate these institutions you need good people, and they needed to recruit, train and deploy ministers, MPs, judges, civil servants, experts in many fields.

People of ability and commitment, with a sense of public service, and above all with honesty and integrity, whom Singaporeans could rely upon to do their duty, put Singapore first, and make this country succeed. And that is how the system we have today came to be.

It is incumbent on all of us - each succeeding generation - to protect and build upon this system that we have inherited.

This requires us to uphold integrity, enforce rules and standards, apply the same rules equally to everyone, make sure nobody is above the law.

If we can do that - consistently, persistently, unflinchingly - then we have a shot at making things work.

People can trust our leaders, our systems, and our institutions. Our democracy can mature, deepen and grow more resilient, as both the governed and the governing embrace and express the right norms and values.

Singapore can continue to flourish. But if we allow ourselves to slacken - loosen standards here, just a bit; overlook a lie there, just this time - the virtuous cycle will stutter and start to fail.

What is the key factor that keeps this virtuous cycle going, that keeps Singapore on the up and not on the down? It is Trust. On his 100th birthday, former US Secretary of State George Shultz reflected on this.

This was a year and a bit ago, December 2020, he wrote an op-ed upon reaching 100 years old and he said it one of the most important lessons in his long life, that: "Trust is the coin of the realm".

"When trust was in the room," he wrote, "good things happened. When trust was not in the room, good things did not happen. Everything else is details."

We saw how this worked in the Covid-19 pandemic. Trust was a key factor why some countries did better than others.

I have been saying this for two years but recently there was a study published in The Lancet, a British medical journal, which confirmed this, studied multiple countries and found that countries with high levels of trust and together with low corruption saw lower infection rates and higher vaccine coverage.

Because the people's trust in government, and their in each other, made much more difference to the outcome even more than the resources spent on healthcare, and even whether they had a universal healthcare system or not, what mattered most was 'did they trust each other? Did they trust their leaders?'

Singapore is fortunate to be one of these high-trust societies. We have tried to build upon it during the pandemic, but it is something that we have today because we have nurtured it for decades and built it up patiently, assiduously, step-bystep, never allowing it to be eroded, and therefore, having this with us when we go into battle - an enormous asset.

The opposite happened in other countries, for example in the US and the UK.

In the US, trust in the political system has all but broken down. Three-quarters of Republican voters have been made to believe the last presidential election in 2020 was stolen, that Mr Biden is not a legitimate President and Mr Trump should be the President today.

How do you uphold a system, when a large segment of the population is convinced the elected government is illegitimate? Every issue is politicised; government becomes gridlocked; the country suffers.

That is the key reason why many Americans refuse to be vaccinated, or to wear masks; why they revolt against measures to keep themselves safe; and why they have suffered so many Covid-19 deaths.

Or look at the ongoing uproar in Britain about the "Partygate" scandal, in Westminster, the "Mother of Parliaments", no less.

The scandal has been attributed to "failures of leadership and judgment" in an official government report. By ignoring its own rules, the current UK government has caused a severe breakdown of trust, and lost credibility in its Covid-19 controls.

Singapore may be a high-trust society today, but nothing guarantees that we will always remain one.

It is essential that we steadfastly maintain our high standards, ensure that we have leaders who embody the right values, call out wrongs when wrongs are done, mete out punishment when punishment is due, preserve the sanctity of our institutions, never take the public trust for granted, and never allow lies, half-truths and falsehoods to become the accepted norm in politics.