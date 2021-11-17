PM Lee, US Commerce Secretary discuss economic collaboration

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, who is in Singapore on a two-day visit, at the Istana yesterday.

In a Facebook post, PM Lee said that they discussed potential collaboration in areas such as the digital and green economy and supply chain resilience to address current issues and create opportunities for people from both countries.

"Singapore and the US marked the 55th anniversary of our multi-faceted diplomatic relations this year," he said, adding that economic relations between both countries have deepened despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This is underpinned by the US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement and the recently signed Partnership for Growth and Innovation," said PM Lee, referring to the agreement inked last month that looks to strengthen collaboration on trade and investment.

"As we gradually reopen borders and resume people-to-people connectivity, I look forward to working with the US to strengthen economic recovery from the pandemic," he added.

Ms Raimondo said on Twitter: "It was an honour to meet with PM Lee to discuss shared goals in areas such as infrastructure, the digital economy and supply chain resiliency. We are committed to working with Singapore to produce meaningful outcomes for our people and businesses."

She is on her first official visit to Asia from Monday to Thursday, and is meeting government officials and business leaders in Japan, Singapore and Malaysia.

Yesterday, she met Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

Today, Ms Raimondo will speak at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum.

She and Mr Gan will also host a dialogue on partnership for growth and innovation at the Singapore Business Federation.

Amelia Teng