PM Lee to visit South Africa and Kenya

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be making a six-day official visit to South Africa and Kenya from Sunday to Friday.

In Cape Town, PM Lee will meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will host him to an official lunch. The two leaders will participate in a business roundtable with business delegations from both sides, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Saturday.

PM Lee’s visit to South Africa comes at the invitation of Mr Ramaphosa, as the two countries celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations this year. PM Lee will also be hosted to dinner by South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile, and meet Singaporeans based in South Africa and the region.

On Wednesday, he will fly to Nairobi, where he will meet Kenyan President William Ruto, said the PMO.

PM Lee will be joined by a business mission to South Africa and Kenya led by the Singapore Business Federation.